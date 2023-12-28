Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.