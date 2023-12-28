Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $135.07 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Equinix worth $135,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $806.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $648.23 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.49.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.