Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $73.55 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.01 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.93 and its 200-day moving average is $430.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

