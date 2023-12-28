Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,699 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $402.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

