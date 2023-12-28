Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

