Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,038 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $245.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

