Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,523 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $220,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

PLD opened at $134.18 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

