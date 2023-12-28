Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.60

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 15393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. Analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

