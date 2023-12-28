Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

