Badger DAO Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00009466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,481,909 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

