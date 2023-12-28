Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $239.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

