Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $338,724,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 377,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

