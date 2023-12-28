Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.15. The company had a trading volume of 138,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.40. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

