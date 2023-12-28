Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.72. The stock had a trading volume of 909,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,386. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

