Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 124.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.90. The company had a trading volume of 255,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,666. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.79. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

