Ballast Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 154,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,837. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

