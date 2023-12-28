Ballast Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,825,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,534,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

