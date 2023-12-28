Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $99.54. 1,464,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,774. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

