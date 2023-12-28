Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,916 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
