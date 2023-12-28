Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 10,055,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.