Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average of $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
