Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 7,777 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

