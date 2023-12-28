Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.24. 8,313,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,551,307. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

