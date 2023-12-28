Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,417. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.