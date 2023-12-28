Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

