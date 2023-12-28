Benin Management CORP Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 179,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,353,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

