Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 647,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 641,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,343,527. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

