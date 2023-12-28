Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,281,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,001,347 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $28.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $373.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.85 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

