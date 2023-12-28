B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.53. B&G Foods shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 119,788 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

B&G Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 87,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

