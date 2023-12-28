Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $244.44. 95,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $245.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

