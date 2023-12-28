Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $266.37. 678,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,008. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

