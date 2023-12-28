Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $36,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

STZ traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $241.12. 95,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day moving average is $249.13. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

