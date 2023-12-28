Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Watts Water Technologies worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

About Watts Water Technologies



Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

