Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.46 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 847,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

