Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.54 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $425.57. The company had a trading volume of 249,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.10. The company has a market capitalization of $399.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

