Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,188,000 after acquiring an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 404,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 649,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,492. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

