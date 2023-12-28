Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.05 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Lincoln Electric worth $32,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.93. 21,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,985. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $221.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

