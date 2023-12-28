Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,403.71.

BKNG stock traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,547.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,115. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,023.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,974.58 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

