Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $440.82. 131,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.75 and a 200-day moving average of $393.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

