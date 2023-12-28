Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.58. 185,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,261. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

