Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,599,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,207,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.37. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $826.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.