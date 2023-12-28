Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $71,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

