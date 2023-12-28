BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $528.82 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,582.54 or 1.00020046 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $528.82 million and approximately $615,885.29 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012256 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010675 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00196084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,180.576378 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $611,992.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

