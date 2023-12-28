BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $532.76 million and approximately $625,693.12 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $42,899.80 or 1.00087254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00206480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,180.576378 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $611,992.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

