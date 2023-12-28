Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 76.3% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $787.81 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $89.04 or 0.00207732 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 76.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,862.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00629839 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,591,331 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

