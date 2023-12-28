BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 2,177.4% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after buying an additional 99,663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,715,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT remained flat at $9.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 198,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,439. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

