BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,261,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 193,516 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

