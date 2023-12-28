BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
