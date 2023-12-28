BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.53

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 7239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

