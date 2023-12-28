Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,791. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

