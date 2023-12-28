Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.39. 121,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,349. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

